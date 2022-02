1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17



interface LoggingContext { val log: Logger // This context provides a reference to a logger } context ( LoggingContext ) fun startBusinessOperation ( ) { // You can access the log property since LoggingContext is an implicit receiver log.info ( "Operation has started" ) } fun test ( loggingContext: LoggingContext ) { with ( loggingContext ) { // You need to have LoggingContext in a scope as an implicit receiver // to call startBusinessOperation() startBusinessOperation ( ) } }